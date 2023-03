On March 5, Vera Kachay (née Litvinchyk) of Baltimore at 82. She is survived by sons Gene (Irina Fishman) Kachay and Ross (Ruslana) Kachay; grandchildren Alex Fishman (Diane), Yuliya Kachay, Lolita Kachay, Michelle (Andrew Kravchenko) Kachay and Nicole (Zachary) Haynes; and great-grandchildren Isabela Zhirkov, Michael Fishman and Benjamin Fishman. She was predeceased by husband Leonid Kachay and parents Etya and Mikhail Litvinchyk.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.