On Nov. 29, Vilis Rozenberg of Baltimore at 89. He is survived by wife Zinaida “Zina” Rozenberg; son Ilya Rozenberg (Larisa Torchinskaya); grandchildren Yelizar (Danielle) Rozenberg and Karina Rozenberg (fiancé, Chetan Pasrija); and great-grandchildren Dario and Niko. He was predeceased by parents Chaim Rozenberg and Bryna Shayna Baruchovich.

Contributions may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136, as he always loved animals very much.