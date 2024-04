On March 27, Vivian Leventon (née Schiff) of Baltimore at 98. She is survived by children Janis Kramer and Howard Leventon and grandchildren Michael Leventon and Harrison Leventon. She was predeceased by husband of over 70 years Marvin Leventon; parents Harry and Bertha Schiff; Gerald Schiff; and son-in-law Alan Kramer.

Contributions may be sent to Covenant Guild, INC, 802 Hammershire Road, Owings Mills, Maryland 21117, or the charity of your choice.