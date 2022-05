On April 22, Olga Juzeniw Vos of Baltimore at 76. She is survived by son Raymond Dudkewitz (Patty Gima); grandchildren Morgan O. Kasenchak and Dalton Dudkewitz; and cat Joey. She was predeceased by mother Oksana Juzeniw and siblings Donna (née Barys) Hickman and Andrew Barys.

Contributions may be sent to ALS Association, 30 W. Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850 or Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.