On June 9, Mark I. Weil of Pikesville at 87. He is survived by wife Frances “Frankie” Weil (nee Weissman); sons Jack H. (Diana V.) Weil and Michael B. (Michelle D.) Weil; and grandchildren Alexandra, Marco and Daniela Weil. He was predeceased by parents Freda and Isador Weil.

Contributions may be sent to Congregation Beth Jacob in Imperial Valley, Calif., 451 Julia Drive, Brawley, CA 92227.