On May 9, William Ira Rosensweig of Owings Mills at 70. He is survived by wife Harriet Rosensweig (née Chupnick); son Ted Steven Rosensweig; stepson Adam (Connie) Eisenberg; and grandchildren Ethan, Reid and Pierce Eisenberg. He was predeceased by son Barry David Rosensweig.

Contributions may be sent to the Baltimore County Humane Society.