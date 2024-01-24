On Jan. 11, Yaakov (James) Goldwasser of Silver Spring at 38. He is survived by mother Ethel Goldwasser (née Edell); siblings Chava (Joe) Elbaum, Elisheva Goldwasser (Ray Gamero) and Adina (Zach) Neumann; and nieces and nephews Claire, Molly, Max and Meir. He was predeceased by father Judah Goldwasser. He was a kind and thoughtful member of his family and community. He was born and lived most of his life in Silver Spring and spent his final years in California. He loved playing guitar and enjoyed a variety of music. He especially liked sharing time with friends and family, just laughing together or enjoying a thoughtful debate. His good nature showed in his willingness to give of his time and energy to help his friends be happy.

Contributions may be sent to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or Bikur Cholim of Greater Washington.