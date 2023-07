On June 17, Zev Oster of Baltimore at 73. He is survived by daughter Miriam (Adam) Brooker; brother Mel (Judy) Oster; and grandchildren Shlomo Mordechai, Dovid Yehuda, Esther Leah, Alisa Chaya and Avraham Yosef. He loved to learn Torah and never hesitated to share what he knew with everyone he met.

Contributions may be sent to Misaskim of Baltimore, 7 Church Lane, #22, Baltimore, MD 21208.