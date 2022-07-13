On June 26, Dr. Bertram Kahn of Baltimore at 87. He is survived by wife Bernice Kahn (née Kirschner); children Leah Plavnick, Natan Kahn, Chana Wasserman, Zalman Kahn, Shira Katsman, Yosef Kahn, Daniel Kahn, Rochel Hartman and Meira Persworsky; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by parents Etta and William Kahn and siblings. Kahn’s family is grateful to him for all his support, love and encouragement.

Contributions may be sent to Shomrei Emunah Congregation, 6221 Greenspring Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209.