On November 2, Dr. Lawrence Charles Pakula of Baltimore at 89. He is survived by children Baila (Bruce) Waldholtz, Annette Pakula, Louis H.S. (Laura) Pakula and Dale Elizabeth (Phil) Perreault; brothers Dr. Steve (Laurie) Pakula and Jerry (Denise) Pakula; grandchildren Andrew (Glenna) Waldholtz, Dr. Lauren (Martin) Gregory, Jennifer (Greg) Antonucci, Frank Pakula, Elizabeth Pakula, Daniel Perreault, Sydney Perreault and Benjamin Perreault; great-grandchildren Charles Waldholtz, Mason Antonucci, Connor Gregory and Pierce Gregory. He was predeceased by his wife, Sheila Pakula (née Sutland); son-in-law Larry Kessel; and parents Sidney and Dora Pakula.

Dr. Pakula loved to see his eight grandchildren and lived to see his first great-grandchildren, a blessing few may know. He loved to travel, especially with his wife. Now he joins Sheila for his final trip.

Contributions in his memory may be directed to: The Sutland/Pakula NICU at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. Mail to: The Fund at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, Attn: Allison Baker, 750 E. Pratt St., Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202.

To make a donation, go to: secure.jhu.edu/form/children (or call the Children’s Center Development office at 410-361-6396).