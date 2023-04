On April 13, Sarra Voronskaya of Baltimore at 90. She is survived by children Igor Malamud (late Rimma Goldsfarb) and Eduard Malamud; sister Dina Narinskaya (Vadim Narinsky); sister-in-law Alla Voronskaya; grandchildren Yelena Malamud (Slava Shener), Yuliya Malamud, Victoria (Michael) Schwartz, Angela Zailer and Inna Rivchina; great-grandchildren Amanda Shener, Alison Shener, Maxwell Schwartz and Samuel Schwartz; niece Svetlana Moshnyager; and nephew Israel Melamed. She was predeceased by husband Motya Malamud; parents Bronya Voronskaya and Ilya Voronskiy; brothers Abram and Boris Voronskiy; and sister-in-law Klara Voronskaya.

