On July 13, Adele Lerner Schickowitz of Severna Park at 84. She is survived by sister-in-law Lenore Lerner; nieces Peggy (Eli) Futerman and Susan (Ronald) Stern; nephew Andrew Lerner (Pelzer Brown); great-nieces and nephews Aviva (Ari) Shochat, Joshua (Taylor) Futerman, Jeremy Stern and Adam Stern; and great-great-nieces and nephews Michael Shochat, Ethan Shochat, Emma Futerman and Benjamin Futerman. She was predeceased by husband Joel Schickowitz; brothers Howard Lerner and Judge Eugene Lerner; and parents Dorothy and Samuel Lerner.

Contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122.