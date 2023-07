On July 20, Renee Susan Siegel (née Caplan) of Baltimore at 74. She is survived by husband Rabbi Herbert Siegel; children Shmuel (Mirra) Siegel, Elie (Shani) Siegel and Shana Siegel; brother Howard (Susan) Caplan; and grandchildren Natanya Siegel and Daniel Siegel.

Contributions may be sent to Congregation Ohel Moshe, 2808 Smith Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209.