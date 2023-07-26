On July 11, Allyson Kellner Villamater of Lutherville at 51. She is survived by husband Dr. Edwin “Eddie” Villamater; children Emma Villamater and Ethan Villamater; father Dr. Myron “Mike” Kellner; brother Jonathan (Michelle) Kellner; sister-in-law Molly Villamater; brother-in-law Eric Villamater; in-laws Dr. Edgardo and Arsenia Villamater; and also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by mother Tamar Kellner. She was loved by everyone that met her — from her coworkers to the waiters at our favorite restaurants. She adored her closest friends and family, and they loved her fiercely in return. She was refreshingly honest and forthright with her opinions. She worked tirelessly as a SAFE nurse, and in that role aided countless victims of sexual violence. She was dedicated to raising awareness of relationship violence among the youth in our community. This bright shining light and enthusiastic personality will be greatly missed.

Contributions may be sent to Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South #510, Herriman, VT 84076, or to JDRF, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037.