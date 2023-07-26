On July 15, William “Bill” Rubin of Baltimore at 92. He is survived by daughter Esther (Lori) Carico; friend and former wife Shirley Rubin-Rollins; cousins Richard (Jane) Rutstein, Cindy (Mel) Rutstein and Sonya (Terry) Rutstein; and longtime companion Doris Wachs. He was predeceased by son Jason Patterson; cousins Eleanor Braun, Ira Marx and Stephanie Marx; aunt Goldie Chesler; and parents Laura Rubin and William Patterson.

Contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Wounded Warrior Project, 1120 G Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005 or the United States Marine Corps.