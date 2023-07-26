On July 11, Arlene Perloff (née Bogdonoff) of Reisterstown at 77. She is survived by husband Jerry Perloff; children Amy (Dan) Rogovin and Josh (Julie) Perloff; and grandchildren Benjamin Rogovin, Cole Perloff and Harley Perloff. She was predeceased by sister Elaine Ginsberg and parents Dorothy and Irving Bogdonoff. She loved her family, friends, children and books. She taught preschool at the JCC, Sunday school at Har Sinai Congregation and English as a second language in Baltimore County public schools. An avid reader, she was a member of the Brandeis Book Sale, Reisterstown Readers and the Cheswald Book Group. She was active with the Beth El Sisterhood, serving as treasurer before her illness.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.