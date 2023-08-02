On July 23, David Paul Thaman of Baltimore at 84. He is survived by wife Toba Lee Thaman (née Bernstein); children Mindy (Michael) Lang, Jamie Thaman and Stacy (Gary) Blibaum; sister-in-law Barbara Bernstein; and grandchildren Megan Blibaum (fiancé Steven Petrullo), Josh Blibaum and Jake Blibaum. He was predeceased by parents Marian Rosen and Nathan Thaman. He was one of a kind and will be truly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.

Contributions may be sent to the Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 9 Old Creek Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117; or the Edward A. Myerberg Center, 3101 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.