On Oct. 22, Jean Weiss (née Kushner) of Owings Mills at 76. She is survived by husband Paul Weiss; children Benjie (Amanda) Weiss and Nicole Weiss (Dominic Toscano); grandchildren Dominic “DJ” Toscano Jr, Grayson Toscano, Destiny Toscano, Taylor Toscano, Declan Weiss, Connor Weiss and Dakota Samuel Weiss; and many friends and family. She was predeceased by parents Dorothy and Benjamin Kushner and her siblings.

Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, online at cancer.org, or to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, Maryland 21117.