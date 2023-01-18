On December 18, Mania Smith (née Majer) of Baltimore at 96. She is survived by daughters Diane (Charles) Lott, Cynthia (Steven) Miller and Beverly Blickman (fiancé Eric Nevins); grandchildren Benjamin Miller (Valentina Istraté), Rachel Miller (Katrina Young), Norman Miller (Jodi Rokuson), Aaron (Terrine) Forman, Mitchell (Flora) Blickman and Josh (Joyce) Blickman; great-grandchildren Emma Miller, Ari and Andi Miller, and Zev and Ezra Blickman. She was predeceased by her husband, Sol Smith; siblings Blimka Majer, Lemel Majer, Freida Majer, Chaika Majer, Fayga Majer and Hershel Majer; and parents Keisel and Devorah Majer, who all perished in the Holocaust.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, D.C. 20024.