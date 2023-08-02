On July 17, Rabbi Shalom Zev Weingot of Baltimore at 69. He is survived by wife Tzipporah Weingot; children Yitzchok Meir (Sarah) Weingot, Nechama (Yitzy) Halpern, Yisroel Simcha (Suri) Weingot, Rachel (Aviezer) Cohen, Sorah Chana Weingot, Ephraim (Baila) Weingot, Dovid Aryeh (Rivka) Weingot, Bentzy Weingot, Shira Guttman and Yehudis Kruk (Yoseph Lipa); and many grandchildren. He was predeceased by parents Dovid Aryeh Weingot and Freyda Weingot.

Contributions may be sent to Ahavas Yisroel Charity Fund of Baltimore, 115 Sudbrook Lane, Suite E, Pikesville, MD 21208.